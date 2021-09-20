Ruth G. Mayer, 91, St. Cloud

October 22, 1929 - September 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ruth G. Mayer, age 91, St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church on Wednesday.

Ruth was born on October 22, 1929 in St. Cloud to Nicholas and Rosina (Dolder) Spoden. She graduated from Cathedral High School. Ruth married Donald Mayer on September 7, 1948 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She worked as a cook for school district 742 for many years. Ruth was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and choir.

Ruth enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, music, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Barb Mayer, Cindy (Bob) Mckenzie of Gilman, Donald (Cathy) Mayer of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Stacy (Tom) Berry of Rice, Chris (Barb) Mckenzie of Bowlus; great-grandchildren, Tim, SkyLar, Dylan, Cody, Dale, April; six great-great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brothers, Armond, Earl; and sister, Rosemary Walker.