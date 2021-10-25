Ruth Estelle Rengel, 103, St. Cloud

October 16, 1918 - October 21, 2021

Ruth Estelle Rengel, age 103, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully at the St. Benedict Senior Community in St. Cloud on October 21, 2021.

Ruth was born in St. Cloud MN to Martin and Ida (Kaufmann) Rengel on October 16, 1918. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1936 and later the St. Cloud Business College in 1938. During WWII she worked for the Federal Power Commission in Washington, DC, the Department of Agriculture in Columbus, Ohio, and the Treasury Department in Minneapolis, MN. She returned to St Cloud in 1944 to work for the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Hospital as a clerk-stenographer. She retired in 1973.

Ruth was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish in St Cloud. She was the recording Secretary for 20 years for the National Association of Federal Employees. She also volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Bank, St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish & Meals on Wheels.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Hortense “Tennie” Thelen, and 21 nieces and nephews, including her nieces Marian Rengel and Linda Formhals who have been her care givers for many years.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mercedes (Art) Hartman, brothers; Cornelius (Billie), Eugene (Bernice), and John (Rosemary), her brother-in-law Peter Thelen and 2 nephews: Richard and Robert Rengel.

Private Funeral Services will be held and entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Ruth’s family would like to thank the Staff at St. Benedict Senior Community Center, Northwood’s Unit for the kind and compassionate care aunt Ruth received there for the last 6 years.

Memorials are preferred to St. Benedict Senior Community Center.