Ruth E. Klaers, 88, Ottertail, formerly of St. Cloud

Memorial services will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ruth E. Klaers, 88 of Ottertail, formerly of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell at a later date. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. There will be a Celebration Gathering after the service from 1-4 at Wapicada Golf Club: 4498 15th Street NE Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

Ruth was born on April 2, 1934, in St. Cloud to Claude and Marion (Sartell) Schorey. She married her high school sweetheart, James “Jim” P. Klaers on October 3, 1953, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. It was in St. Cloud where the couple built their lives, and welcomed four children. Ruth worked for Armour in packaging and assembly for all of her working years. Her and Jim were former members of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, and members of Wapicada Golf Course for many years. Ruth enjoyed golfing with family and friends, traveling, hunting, and fishing. She was a kind and happy woman, who remained in touch with her high school friends throughout the years. Ruth had such a warm heart, making people feel welcome anywhere she was. She loved chatting about current news, and her mind was sharp as a whistle up to her final days. Ruth loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Survivors include her daughter and sons, Terri Kippley of St. Cloud, Pat (Judy) of Fargo, ND, Mark of Ottertail, Don (Connie) of Big Lake; sister, Marilyn Rodgers of Alabama; grandchildren, Angela Heisner, Katie Kalabza, Matthew Klaers, Kelly Lauinger, and Kevin Klaers; and great-grandchildren, Tyson, Crosby, Ezra, Paisley, Grayson, Lennox, and Finley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim in 2010; brother, Victor Schorey; and sister, Margaret D’Anton.