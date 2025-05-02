Ruth Ann M. Wochnick, 76, St. Joseph

July 27, 1948 – May 7, 2025

attachment-Ruth Wochnick loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for Ruth Ann M. Wochnick, age 76, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Bradley Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in St. Michael.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Ruth Ann was born on July 27, 1948 to Wilfred and Agnes (Hofmann) Becker in Monticello, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm in St. Michael, the oldest of twelve children. She was united in marriage to George T. Wochnick on December 7, 2002 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Michael. After their marriage, she moved to St. Joseph. Ruth Ann worked as a sales consultant for FSI Manufacturing in Becker for many years, eventually retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph where she enjoyed helping serve on the funeral lunch committee.

Ruth Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic; and when she was feeling good, enjoyed being involved with her parish and watching daily mass on EWTN. She also enjoyed fashion, tending to her garden, canning and traveling to various places across the country. She will be remembered for her hard work ethic, for keeping an immaculate home and wonderful sense of humor.

A special thank you to the staff of Benedict Living in Cold Spring and the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Ruth Ann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.