Ruth A. Ethen, 74, Richmond

December 18, 1946 - July 7, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Ruth A. Ethen age 74, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church gathering space.

Ruth was born on December 18, 1946, in Richmond, MN to William and Magdalena (Nordman) Lemke. She married Richard Ethen on May 28, 1966, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond. She was a member of St. Peter & Paul Parish and Christian Women.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Tammy (Matt Lewitzke), Shirley (Dale) Claussen, John; grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan Johnson) Ethen, Dialante Ethen; great-grandchildren, Marisa, Shahsiah, Remy; siblings, Arlene Vogt, Fred (Joann) Lemke, Janet Rausch, Marcus (Doreen) Lemke, Carol (Tom) Gertken; and sister-in-law, Joan Lemke.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; brothers-in-law, Mouse Vogt and Ponch Rausch.