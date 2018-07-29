Russell Weisser, 94, Foley

August 26, 1923 - July 26, 2018

Foley Funeral Home

Russell Weisser, 94, of Foley, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

He was born in Holdingford, Mn. on August 26, 1923 to parents Michael and Kathryn (Herges) Weisser.

Throughout his life, Russ was a passionate educator, a dedicated service member, a gifted storyteller, and a devoted community advocate.

After graduating from High School in 1940, he attended St. John’s University for two years before enlisting in the United States Army, where he served in the Signal Corps from 1943 to 1946. After his Discharge, he reenrolled at St. John’s University and received his Bachelor’s Degree in 1948, and then a Masters in Education from University of North Dakota. He met Dorothy Lemke at New Munich Ballroom and they were married on September 15, 1945 in Albany, MN.

Russ began his long career in education teaching history in Mahnomen and then at Waubun, Mn. where he also was Assistant Principal. In 1955 he and Dorothy moved to Foley where he applied his passion for education and served as superintendent from1955-1982. He appreciated the faculty, staff and School Board that served with him. He also was the President of the Central Minnesota Superintendents Association, a board member on the CMERDC, a member of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, and a member of the Bush Fellowship Program. After his retirement he continued his career as an interim superintendent for various districts throughout the state, including Kimball and Aurora, MN.

Russ took great pride in his community and was dedicated to making Foley a great place to live. He was the Charter President of Foley Lions Club, President of Foley Business Bureau, a Charter Member of the Foley Yacht Club, and a Member of the Foley Athletic Booster Club. After his retirement he continued to spend time doing the things he loved: golfing, dancing, singing, hunting, and fishing. He continued community service as the Quartermaster of Hoyt Lakes, MN V.F.W. and as Commander and a member of the Honor Guard of the Aurora American Legion Post 241.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beatrice, his wife Dorothy, and three of his children: Guy, Jean, Paul. He is survived by five children: Buzz (Ginger) of Blaine, MN; Bob (Laurie) of Menomonie, WI; Jill (Brent) of Jordan, MN; Pam of St. Cloud, MN; Chad (Glorene) of Foley, MN. He is also survived by his thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Russ’s Life will be held at New Life Church in Foley from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 11, 2018. A service officiated by Russ’s grandson, Pastor Stephen Krueger, will begin at 11:00 AM. New Life Church is located at 931 Norman Avenue North, Foley, MN. Burial services will be held privately at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.