Russell Schmidt, 88, Paynesville

October 10, 1936 - February 3, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2025 at Nordland Lutheran Church near Paynesville for Russell C. Schmidt, age 88, of Paynesville. Russell passed away peacefully on February 3, 2025 at Cura of Melrose. Pastor Mark Kopka will officiate. Burial will take place Irving Mission Cemetery near Paynesville. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Russell was born October 8, 1936 in South Haven, MN to William and Pearl (Rud) Schmidt. He married Joan Flanders on April 10, 1955 near Paynesville. He farmed for 25 years and excavating for 15 years in the Paynesville area. He enjoyed fishing and going on “drives”. He was an active member of Nordland Lutheran Church.

Russell is survived by his loving wife 69 years Joan, children Debbie (Oluf) Johnson of Paynesville, Charles of Paynesville, and Richard (Kathy) of New London, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and sister Ramona Frank of Paynesville.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and brother David and Stanley Schmidt.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Nordland Lutheran Church.