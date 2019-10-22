Runner’s Bib Message Turns Out To Be Prophetic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The message printed on a runner's bib during a recent Minneapolis race turned out to be prophetic.

Instead of wearing his name, 25-year-old Tyler Moon opted to have ``Jesus Saves'' printed on his running bib for the Medtronic TC 10 Mile earlier this month.

That when Moon reached the eighth-mile his heart began beating irregularly and he collapsed. His heart was not pumping blood. Behind him in the race was a Lakeville registered nurse anesthetist, Jesus ``Jesse'' Bueno. He dropped down beside Moon and he and a running colleague began CPR until paramedics arrived.

Moon says he wanted a Christian message on his bib, which he says turned out to be ``pretty fitting'' considering what transpired.