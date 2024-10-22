Minnesota High School Football Poll – Oct. 22nd

UNDATED (WJON News) --Polls include first-place votes (in parentheses), current record and vote totals for each team

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (12) 8-0 120

2. Shakopee 7-1 107

3. Edina 6-2 84

4. Lakeville North 7-1 83

5. Minnetonka 6-2 79

6. Eden Prairie 5-3 52

7. Forest Lake 6-2 40

8. Eagan 5-3 29

9. Mounds View 6-2 26

10. Blaine 5-3 14

Also receiving votes: Anoka 11, Lakeville South 7, East Ridge 3

CLASS 5A

1. Moorhead (10) 8-0 117

2. Owatonna (2) 8-0 108

3. Robbinsdale Armstrong 8-0 96

4. Elk River 7-1 83

5. Andover 7-1 59

6. Two Rivers 8-0 57

7. Alexandria 6-2 44

8. Mankato West 5-3 39

9. Robbinsdale Cooper 7-1 28

10. Bemidji 6-2 16

Also receiving votes: Mankato East 9, Chanhassen 1, Monticello 1, Rochester John Marshall 1

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (11) 8-0 119

2. Totino-Grace (1) 8-0 109

3. Princeton 8-0 94

4. Byron 7-1 81

5. Rocori 6-2 56

6. Providence Academy 6-2 54

7. Marshall 7-1 48

8. Hill-Murray 7-1 37

9. Orono 6-2 33

10. Hermantown 7-1 26

Also receiving votes: Holy Angels 2, North Branch 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Stewartville (12) 8-0 120

2. Pequot Lakes 8-0 102

3. Albany 8-0 95

4. Waseca 7-1 79

5. Dassel-Cokato 7-1 71

6. Fergus Falls 8-0 64

7. Annandale 7-1 41

8. Fairmont 6-2 29

9. Morris/Chokio-Alberta 7-1 27

10. Two Harbors 7-1 16

Also receiving votes: Holy Family 8, Pine Island 5, Minneapolis North 3.

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (9) 8-0 115

2. Chatfield (3) 8-0 109

3. Jackson Co. Central 8-0 94

4. Norwood Young America 8-0 74

5. Kimball Area 8-0 72

6. Barnum 8-0 68

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-1 49

8. Caledonia 6-2 28

9. Rush City 8-0 24

10. Staples-Motley 8-0 13

Also receiving votes: Holdingford 6, Moose Lake-Willow River 2, Pillager 1, St. Agnes 1, Triton 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (12) 8-0 120

2. Springfield 8-0 103

3. Mahnomen/Waubun 8-0 92

4. Goodhue 8-0 90

5. Upsala/Swaville 8-0 68

6. BOLD 7-1 63

7. Blooming Prairie 7-1 36

8. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7-1 33

9. Fillmore Central 7-1 32

10. Red Lake County 7-1 19

Also receiving votes: Deer River 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 1.

NINE-PLAYER

1. Nevis (7) 8-0 115

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4) 8-0 106

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 8-0 94

4. Hills-Beaver Creek 8-0 81

5. LeRoy-Osatrander/Lyle-Pacelli 8-0 73

6. Spring Grove 8-0 63

7. Fosston 8-0 50

8. Hancock 8-0 42

9. Cherry 7-1 20

10. Goodridge/Grygla 7-1 12

Also receiving votes: Kingsland 4