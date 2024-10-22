Minnesota High School Football Poll – Oct. 22nd

UNDATED (WJON News) --Polls include first-place votes (in parentheses), current record and vote totals for each team
CLASS 6A
1. Maple Grove (12) 8-0 120
2. Shakopee 7-1 107
3. Edina 6-2 84
4. Lakeville North 7-1 83
5. Minnetonka 6-2 79
6. Eden Prairie 5-3 52
7. Forest Lake 6-2 40
8. Eagan 5-3 29
9. Mounds View 6-2 26
10. Blaine 5-3 14
Also receiving votes: Anoka 11, Lakeville South 7, East Ridge 3
CLASS 5A
1. Moorhead (10) 8-0 117
2. Owatonna (2) 8-0 108
3. Robbinsdale Armstrong 8-0 96
4. Elk River 7-1 83
5. Andover 7-1 59
6. Two Rivers 8-0 57
7. Alexandria 6-2 44
8. Mankato West 5-3 39
9. Robbinsdale Cooper 7-1 28
10. Bemidji 6-2 16
Also receiving votes: Mankato East 9, Chanhassen 1, Monticello 1, Rochester John Marshall 1
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (11) 8-0 119
2. Totino-Grace (1) 8-0 109
3. Princeton 8-0 94
4. Byron 7-1 81
5. Rocori 6-2 56
6. Providence Academy 6-2 54
7. Marshall 7-1 48
8. Hill-Murray 7-1 37
9. Orono 6-2 33
10. Hermantown 7-1 26
Also receiving votes: Holy Angels 2, North Branch 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (12) 8-0 120
2. Pequot Lakes 8-0 102
3. Albany 8-0 95
4. Waseca 7-1 79
5. Dassel-Cokato 7-1 71
6. Fergus Falls 8-0 64
7. Annandale 7-1 41
8. Fairmont 6-2 29
9. Morris/Chokio-Alberta 7-1 27
10. Two Harbors 7-1 16
Also receiving votes: Holy Family 8, Pine Island 5, Minneapolis North 3.
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (9) 8-0 115
2. Chatfield (3) 8-0 109
3. Jackson Co. Central 8-0 94
4. Norwood Young America 8-0 74
5. Kimball Area 8-0 72
6. Barnum 8-0 68
7. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-1 49
8. Caledonia 6-2 28
9. Rush City 8-0 24
10. Staples-Motley 8-0 13
Also receiving votes: Holdingford 6, Moose Lake-Willow River 2, Pillager 1, St. Agnes 1, Triton 1
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (12) 8-0 120
2. Springfield 8-0 103
3. Mahnomen/Waubun 8-0 92
4. Goodhue 8-0 90
5. Upsala/Swaville 8-0 68
6. BOLD 7-1 63
7. Blooming Prairie 7-1 36
8. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7-1 33
9. Fillmore Central 7-1 32
10. Red Lake County 7-1 19
Also receiving votes: Deer River 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 1.
NINE-PLAYER
1. Nevis (7) 8-0 115
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4) 8-0 106
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 8-0 94
4. Hills-Beaver Creek 8-0 81
5. LeRoy-Osatrander/Lyle-Pacelli 8-0 73
6. Spring Grove 8-0 63
7. Fosston 8-0 50
8. Hancock 8-0 42
9. Cherry 7-1 20
10. Goodridge/Grygla 7-1 12
Also receiving votes: Kingsland 4