Minnesota High School Football Poll – Oct. 14th
THROUGH WEEK 7 OF THE REGULAR SEASON, 10/14/2024
Includes current ranking, first-place votes (in parentheses), record and total votes.
CLASS 6A
1. Maple Grove (11) 7-0 110
2. Shakopee 6-1 95
3. Minnetonka 6-1 88
4. Edina 5-2 72
5. Lakeville North 6-1 68
6. Anoka 5-2 53
7. Eden Prairie 4-3 40
8. Blaine 5-2 26
9. Forest Lake 5-2 17
10. Eagan 4-3 15
Also receiving votes: Mounds View 12, East Ridge 3, Lakeville South 2
CLASS 5A
1. Moorhead (10) 7-0 108
2. Owatonna (1) 7-0 92
3. Alexandria 6-1 79
4. Andover 6-1 77
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 7-0 74
6. Elk River 6-1 63
7. Two Rivers 7-0 36
8. Mankato West 4-3 29
9. Robbinsdale Cooper 6-1 18
10. Bemidji 5-2 14
Also receiving votes: Mankato East 10, Chanhassen 3, Monticello 1, St. Thomas Academy 1
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (10) 7-0 109
2. Totino-Grace (1) 7-0 100
3. Princeton 7-0 82
4. Byron 6-1 73
5. Orono 6-1 72
6. Providence Academy 5-2 45
7. Marshall 6-1 41
8. (tie) Hill-Murray 6-1 29
8. (tie) Rocori 5-2 29
10. Hermantown 6-1 21
Also receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 2, Kasson-Mantoville 1, North Branch 1
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (11) 7-0 110
2. Dassel-Cokato 7-0 99
3. Pequot Lakes 7-0 82
4. Albany 7-0 81
5. Waseca 6-1 58
6. Fergus Falls 7-0 51
7. Morris/Chokio-Alberta 7-0 45
8. Fairmont 6-1 41
9. Pine Island 6-1 20
10. Annandale 6-1 17
Also receiving votes: Two Harbors 1
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (9) 7-0 107
2. Chatfield (2) 7-0 99
3. Jackson Co. Central 7-0 86
4. Norwood Young America 7-0 72
5. Barnum 7-0 59
6. Kimball Area 7-0 58
7. Eden Valley-Watkins 6-1 34
8. Cannon Falls 6-1 30
9. Holdingford 6-1 22
10. Caledonia 5-2 16
Also receiving votes: Staples-Motley 9, Rush City 8, Triton 3, Moose Lake-Willow River 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (11) 7-0 110
2. Springfield 7-0 95
3. Mahnomen/Waubub 7-0 87
4. Goodhue 7-0 81
5. Upsala/Swanville 7-0 65
6. BOLD 6-1 56
7. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6-1 31
8. Blooming Prairie 6-1 24
9. Fillmore Central 6-1 24
10. Red Lake County 6-1 11
Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 7, West Central Area 5, Ada-Borup/West 2, Adrian-Ellsworth 2, Deer River 2.
NINE-PLAYER
1. Nevis (6) 7-0 105
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4) 7-0 99
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 7-0 89
4. Hills-Beaver Creek 7-0 79
5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pac. 7-0 57
6. Spring Grove 7-0 55
7. Fosston 7-0 47
8. Hancock 7-0 38
9. Cherry 6-1 16
10. Goodridge/Grygla 6-1 7
Also receiving votes: Cromwell-Wright 5, Kingsland 4, Renville Co. West 1