Minnesota High School Football Poll – Oct. 14th

THROUGH WEEK 7 OF THE REGULAR SEASON, 10/14/2024

Includes current ranking, first-place votes (in parentheses), record and total votes.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (11) 7-0 110

2. Shakopee 6-1 95

3. Minnetonka 6-1 88

4. Edina 5-2 72

5. Lakeville North 6-1 68

6. Anoka 5-2 53

7. Eden Prairie 4-3 40

8. Blaine 5-2 26

9. Forest Lake 5-2 17

10. Eagan 4-3 15

Also receiving votes: Mounds View 12, East Ridge 3, Lakeville South 2

CLASS 5A

1. Moorhead (10) 7-0 108

2. Owatonna (1) 7-0 92

3. Alexandria 6-1 79

4. Andover 6-1 77

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 7-0 74

6. Elk River 6-1 63

7. Two Rivers 7-0 36

8. Mankato West 4-3 29

9. Robbinsdale Cooper 6-1 18

10. Bemidji 5-2 14

Also receiving votes: Mankato East 10, Chanhassen 3, Monticello 1, St. Thomas Academy 1

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (10) 7-0 109

2. Totino-Grace (1) 7-0 100

3. Princeton 7-0 82

4. Byron 6-1 73

5. Orono 6-1 72

6. Providence Academy 5-2 45

7. Marshall 6-1 41

8. (tie) Hill-Murray 6-1 29

8. (tie) Rocori 5-2 29

10. Hermantown 6-1 21

Also receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 2, Kasson-Mantoville 1, North Branch 1

CLASS 3A

1. Stewartville (11) 7-0 110

2. Dassel-Cokato 7-0 99

3. Pequot Lakes 7-0 82

4. Albany 7-0 81

5. Waseca 6-1 58

6. Fergus Falls 7-0 51

7. Morris/Chokio-Alberta 7-0 45

8. Fairmont 6-1 41

9. Pine Island 6-1 20

10. Annandale 6-1 17

Also receiving votes: Two Harbors 1

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (9) 7-0 107

2. Chatfield (2) 7-0 99

3. Jackson Co. Central 7-0 86

4. Norwood Young America 7-0 72

5. Barnum 7-0 59

6. Kimball Area 7-0 58

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 6-1 34

8. Cannon Falls 6-1 30

9. Holdingford 6-1 22

10. Caledonia 5-2 16

Also receiving votes: Staples-Motley 9, Rush City 8, Triton 3, Moose Lake-Willow River 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (11) 7-0 110

2. Springfield 7-0 95

3. Mahnomen/Waubub 7-0 87

4. Goodhue 7-0 81

5. Upsala/Swanville 7-0 65

6. BOLD 6-1 56

7. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6-1 31

8. Blooming Prairie 6-1 24

9. Fillmore Central 6-1 24

10. Red Lake County 6-1 11

Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 7, West Central Area 5, Ada-Borup/West 2, Adrian-Ellsworth 2, Deer River 2.

NINE-PLAYER

1. Nevis (6) 7-0 105

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4) 7-0 99

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 7-0 89

4. Hills-Beaver Creek 7-0 79

5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pac. 7-0 57

6. Spring Grove 7-0 55

7. Fosston 7-0 47

8. Hancock 7-0 38

9. Cherry 6-1 16

10. Goodridge/Grygla 6-1 7

Also receiving votes: Cromwell-Wright 5, Kingsland 4, Renville Co. West 1