HILL CITY (WJON News) -- Two Big Lake residents died in an ATV rollover over the weekend.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday south of Hill City.

The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at Macville Township on a minimum maintenance township road that connects the Blind Lake ATV trail with the township road system. A 2018 Polaris Razor Turbo 1000 had rolled multiple times.

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The two occupants of the ATV were wearing five-point harnesses, no helmets, and had severe head injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was 48-year-old Jacob Jeurissen, and the passenger was his 18-year-old daughter Kiara Jeurissen.

The 911 call came from family members who were following after recently finishing lunch. The Sheriff's Office says speed may have been a factor in the crash. Assisting at the scene were Hill City Emergency Services, the Minnesota DNR, and the Minnesota State Patrol.