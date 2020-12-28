Rudolph “Rudy” Lorenz, 95, Cold Spring

March 28, 1925 - December 26, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Rudolph “Rudy” Lorenz age 95, who died peacefully Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 5th at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Rudy was born on March 28, 1925 in Golva, ND to Rudolph and Mary (Tintes) Lorenz. He married Rosemary Johnston on April 7, 1951 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Rudy worked at Hormel for 27 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, working on cars, watching and attending sporting events.

He is survived by his children, Rhonda, Rick (Deb), Renee, Randy, Rochelle, Rod (Dana); grandchildren, Jesse, Kristen, Bill; 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dottie Johnston and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; 7 siblings and many in-laws.

The family would like to thank Rudy’s special friend, Laura Leither and the wonderful staff at Assumption Campus.