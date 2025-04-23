Royalton Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash Tuesday

ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Royalton woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of County Road 133 and 322nd Street at 4:20 p.m. The intersection is located northeast of St. Joseph in St. Wendel Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says an SUV driven by 28-year-old Stephanie Schmitz of Melrose was stopped at the stop sign on 322nd Street with cars waiting in the turn lane. When Schmitz advanced through the stop sign, her vehicle was hit by a northbound car on County Road 133.

The driver of the car, 54-year-old Verona Otten of Royalton, was taken from the scene by ambulance. The extent of Otten's injuries is unknown.

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures