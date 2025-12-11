ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 2:15 p.m. on Highway 10. A Chevy Suburban and a Power Truck were both going westbound from Royalton when the Suburban spun out in front of the Power Truck and was struck on the passenger side.

The driver of the Suburban, 63-year-old Richard Cooper of Long Prairie, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Joshua Athman of Pierz, was not hurt.

The State Patrol was assisted by Royalton Police and Mayo Ambulance.