Roy T. Hinkemeyer, 75, St. Augusta

December 27, 1945 - January 24, 2021

Private Family Mass will be Monday, February 1, 2021 for Roy Theodore Hinkemeyer who passed away January 24, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Father Matthew Crane will officiate the service and burial will be at the St. Mary’s Help of Christians Cemetery. Public Visitation will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 4-8PM at the St. Mary’s Help of Christian church in St. Augusta, MN. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Roy Theodore Hinkemeyer was born on December 27, 1945, to Alice and Edward Hinkemeyer. He grew up on the family farm and upon completion of high school he served in the Army National Guard. He married Delrose (Rosha) on September 14, 1968 and together they built their home in St. Augusta. Roy worked over 35 years in the Optical Industry before his retirement in 2009. He was a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church. Roy’s greatest accomplishments were his three children, (Stacy, Tonya, and Amber), and that pride grew later to include his son-in-laws and grandchildren. He always loved to have family under one roof, to celebrate holidays or birthdays or any occasion. In his later years, Roy enjoyed visiting his brother, Dale, at the family farm and stopping in at the cemetery to pay respect to his loved ones who had passed before him. He had a true love for others and always made time for people in his life. Roy loved lilacs in the spring, blueberry pie, classic cars, atv rides, fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. His favorite song was “In my Life” by the Beatles and he loved to watch the trees change color in the fall. He never missed watching football on Sundays and loved long conversations that usually included any number of topics. He always made time when someone stopped by or called.

Roy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Delrose, and daughters Stacy (Nicholas Colatella) of Sartell and Tonya (Michael Abel) of Sartell and his grandchildren. He Is also survived by his brother, Dale, of Clearwater. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amber, in 2012, as well as his parents and siblings; Lloyd, Ardis, Mabel, and Dean. We can only imagine how excited he is to be reunited with all these folks! Roy will be dearly missed by his family and friends who remain, but grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love.