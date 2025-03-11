Roy O. Wesenberg, 91, Sartell

October 19, 1933 - March 7, 2025

Celebration of Life will be from 1-4 PM Friday, March 14, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Roy O. Wesenberg, age 91, who passed away Friday, March 7, 2025 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Roy was born October 19, 1933 in Sauk Rapids to Frank and Ida (Saeger) Wesenberg. He joined the Army and proudly served his country. Roy married Gretchen Lies on April 5, 1958 in St. Cloud. He lived in the Sauk Rapids and Sartell area all of his life. Roy worked as a pipe fitter in the maintenance department of the Sartell Paper Mill for 45 years. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie 622 and AFL-CIO serving as Vice President for many years. He liked to shop for deals, watch television and read the newspaper. Roy enjoyed a hot cup of coffee, cold beer, brandy manhattan or vodka martini. He was strong willed, determined, caring, loving and had a great sense of humor.

Roy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gretchen of Sartell; children, Sharon (Dennis) Ethen of St. Cloud, Peggy Wesenberg of St. Cloud, Julie (Dan) Counter of Sartell, Lisa Hamann of Sartell, Roy Jon (Andrea) Wesenberg of Sartell; grandchildren, Chris, Natasha, Amber, Jeremy, Nathan, Hunter, Garrett, Calvin, Kami, Ruby, Lily and Piper; 6 great grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Nick; brothers, Martin, Harvey, Rudy; sister, Evie and a twin sister, Ruby.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Hospice Floor One for the wonderful care provided to Roy.