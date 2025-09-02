WHO'S A GOOD GIRL?

That would be Roxy -- a black and white mixed breed pup who's currently kicking back at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

Roxy is just a pup -- literally.

She's 3 months old and came to TCHS as a transfer from another shelter facility.

She weighs just 19 pounds right now, but she's going to be a big girl someday.

And she's simply adorable.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

SWEET ROXY IS READY FOR HER NEXT ADVENTURE

Just look at her soulful eyes! She has a white muzzle, chest and paws. Otherwise, this girl is a beautiful glossy black.

Our girl Roxy is spayed and chipped and looks striking in her purple collar, don't you think?

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Would you like to meet this gorgeous pup?

Get our free mobile app

If you're interested in Roxy, you should visit her at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know .

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 3, F.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map:

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles