Saint Cloud -- The Rox won big Wednesday night with a 11-2 victory over Waterloo at Joe Faber Field.

St. Cloud got the scoring started early scoring in the first inning on a rbi single by Jack Kelly making the score 1-0. Then they scored again in the first inning on a Freddy Achecar double making it 3-0. Waterloo though would answer back in the second making it 3-1.

Saint Cloud added two more runs in the third inning. One came off a single by Achecar making it 4-1 and Parker Smejkal hit a double scoring a run making it 5-1. Fast forward to the sixth inning and Saint Cloud would open it up scoring five runs in the inning making it 10-1. Waterloo would add a run in the seventh making it 10-2 but the Rox would answer right back in the seventh to make the score 11-2.

Starting pitcher for Saint Cloud was Blake Flint and he went 6 innings, giving 1 run on 2 hits and struck out 6 opposing batters.

The Rox improve to 39-22 overall, and 19-7 in the second half. St. Cloud leads the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings by 4.5 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox will start a two game series against Willmar starting tomorrow at Bill Taunton Stadium. Pregame starts at 6:35 with first pitch at 7:05. You can the game on 1390 Granite City Sports.