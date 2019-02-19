Rox taking Applications for ‘Share the Glove’ Grant

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox are taking applications for the "Share the Glove" youth equipment grant program, which will give $2,500 worth of gear to a local softball team.

The grant is coming from the Northwoods League Foundation, a total of 22 communities will each receive $2,500 worth of equipment. Eleven softball grants will be awarded, including here in the Granite City and 11 baseball grants will be awarded. Share the Glove was started in 2018.

The grant is a standard set of Rawlings equipment, sized for kids ages 9-12.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Wednesday, April 10. The winner will find out in mid-May.