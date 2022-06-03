Rox Take 4-0 Record Into Tonight’s Home Opener

The St. Cloud Rox are 4-0 after they posted a 6-2 win at La Crosse against the Loggers Thursday night. Jack Steil had 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI and Charlie Condon went 1-3 with 2 runs scored and a RBI. Magnum Hofstetter had 2 hits and 2 RBIs for St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

The Rox will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies in their home opener at 7:05 Friday night, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35. Former Twin Christian Guzman will be the special guest of the Rox tonight. He'll throw out the first pitch, sign autographs and be available for pictures.