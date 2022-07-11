Rox Start 2nd Half 5-0 after 5-3 Win at Duluth

The St. Cloud Rox improved to 5-0 in the 2nd half of the season after topping Duluth 5-3 in Duluth Sunday. The Rox fell behind 2-0 in the 3rd inning before scoring 2 runs in the 5th inning and another 2 in the 6th inning. After Duluth scored 1 run in the 7th inning the Rox responded with a run in the 8th inning. The Rox are 30-8 overall.

ROCORI graduate Jack Steil had 3 hits and 2 runs scored, and John Nett had 2 hits, 1 run scored and 1 RBI for St. Cloud. Carson Keithly threw the first 5 innings with 2 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 3-0. Chase Grillo threw a scoreless 9th inning to earn his 11th save of the season.

The Rox will play at Duluth again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.