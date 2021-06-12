Rox Shut Out Huskies, Twins Fall to Astros-Saturday Sports Blast

The St. Cloud Rox dominated in another home matchup against the Duluth Huskies to notch their fourth straight win, while the Minnesota Twins blew an early lead and lost to the Houston Astros in game one of the weekend series.

- The Rox completed the two-game sweep with a 12-0 win over Duluth. Otto Kemp, Jordan Barth, Carson Stevens, and Payton Pennington each scored two runs for St. Cloud. RJ Martinez and Noah Myhre for a total of four hits and no runs allowed on the day. The Rox improve to 6-4 and will host Eau Claire on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins fell to Houston 6-4 at Target Field. Minnesota had opened up a 3-1 lead by the end of the third, fell behind 3-4 by the seventh, and in the eighth rallied to tie it up 4-4. Then Astros came out on top in the ninth, scoring two more to secure the win. Josh Donaldson ran in two for the Twins. Minnesota falls to 25-38 and Houston improves to 36-27. The teams will play game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.