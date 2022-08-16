Rox Season Ends After Loss to Stingers

The St. Cloud Rox were swept by the Willmar Stingers in the 1st round of the Northwoods League playoffs falling 3-2 Monday night. Willmar wins the series 2 games to none.

St. Cloud jumped on top 1-0 in the 5th inning only to see Willmar score 2 runs in the 6th inning and 1 more in the 7th. The Rox managed a run in the 8th inning but came up short.

Hunter Day started the game for the Rox and threw the first 5 1/3 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed. Chase Grillo threw the last 2 1/3 innings with 1 hit and no runs allowed.

The Rox managed just 3 hits for the game. John Nett and Jordan Hauge were each 1-4 with a run scored and Trevor Austin went 1-3 with a double. O'Neill Burgos had a sacrifice fly in the 8th inning for St. Cloud.

The Rox finished the regular season 50-18.