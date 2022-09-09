Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation, District 742 Bring Back RBI Club

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation and St. Cloud Area School District are partnering for the second straight year to put books in the hands of kids.

The RBI Club was created last year, to help teach students the importance of reading books independently.

Over 400 students in 3rd-5th grade at Lincoln Elementary will each receive a free book on a monthly basis for six months.

Lori Posch is the Executive Director of Learning and Teaching for District 742. She says they are thrilled to bring the program back.

We are so grateful to the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation for their ongoing partnership with our district. We know that literacy skills for our elementary learners is critical in developing a love of reading and nothing helps build that love like the joy of getting a brand-new book they get to keep.

The free reading books will be chosen by the teachers of the three grade levels and delivered to the school.

Last year, 367 Oak Hill Elementary students participated in the RBI Club.

The program is 100% funded by the foundation through support from Wells, and CLA.

Project S.A.V.E is a certified nonprofit administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club.

The purpose of the foundation is to provide grants, donations and scholarships in support of youth related programs and activities involving sports, arts, volunteerism and education initiatives.