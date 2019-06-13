Rox Lose to the Stingers 10-3

St. Cloud Rox lose 10-3 at Willmar against the Stingers Thursday night.

The Rox fell behind 9-0 in the 2nd inning and couldn't gain momentum against the Stingers. Carter Bosch started the game on the mound for the Rox. He allowed 9 hits and 9 runs (5 earned) in just 1 2/3 innings to take the loss. Ben Carew went 2-3 with 1 RBI and Cam Kline drove in a pair of runs for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 8-10 and will play at Rochester at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.