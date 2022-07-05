Rox Lose High Scoring Affair to Express

The Rox lost 9-8 on the 4th of July at the Eau Claire Express. The Express scored 7 runs in the 3rd inning before St. Cloud took the lead at 8-7 with a 4-run 5th inning. Eau Claire scored a run in the bottom of the 5th inning to tie the game at 8 before surging ahead with a run in the 7th inning.

Nathan Culley started the game for the Rox. He allowed 6 hits and 5 earned runs. Tyler Cornett took the loss in relief allowing 1 earned run in 2 1/3 innings.

Get our free mobile app

Trevor Austin went 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, Brice Mathews went 1-4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs and Carson Keithley had 4 hits and a run scored for the Rox.

St. Cloud has the day off Tuesday and will start the 2nd half of the season Wednesday night at home against Willmar at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.