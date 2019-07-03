Rox Left Fielder Jordan Barth [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Rox left fielder Jordan Barth makes an appearance on "Hang Up and Listen". With Dave Overlund out this week I talked with Jordan. He is a Cold Spring native and Rocori graduate. He talked to me about his time in high school with Rocori, his first year playing baseball at Augustana in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and his month plus with the Rox. Augustana won the Division II National Championship in Jordan's freshman year. Listen to the conversation below.

Jordan hadn't hit a home run with the Rox at the time of this recording Monday morning but he changed that with a home run Monday night at Duluth. Barth has primarily been the #3 hitter for the Rox this season.

photo courtesy of the St. Cloud Rox

Jordan considers himself a team player and his focus is always on team success. He is enjoying his time in the Northwoods League and has hopes of becoming a professional baseball player someday.