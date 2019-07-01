Rox cruise to a 8-3 win over the Huskies

The Rox trailed early 1-0 but overcame the deficit with 1 run in the 4th inning, 3 in the 5th inning and 4 in the 6th inning. Jordan Barth went 2-5 with a home run, 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs to lead the Rox. Freddy Achecar had 2 hits and 3 RBIs for St. Cloud.

R.J Martinez pitched a good game for the Rox throwing five innings giving up three runs. Rhyse Dee threw the last 4 innings with 1 hit and no runs allowed to get the save.

The Rox end their 3-game losing streak and improve to 20-14. Willmar won the first half Great Plains West Division title. St. Cloud will play again Tuesday at 6:35 in series finale against Duluth, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.