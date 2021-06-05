Rox Come Out on Top in Home Opener – Saturday Sports Blast

The St. Cloud Rox welcomed back fans to Joe Faber Field and earned their first win of the season, the Minnesota Lynx picked up a second straight win, the Twins got stomped by Kansas City, and post-season play continued for central Minnesota prep baseball and softball teams.

- The Rox beat the Duluth Huskies 5-4 after holding off a late run by the visiting team. Chris Esposito led St. Cloud with two hits and two runs in three trips to the plate. Rox pitcher RJ Martinez allowed four hits and one run through seven innings. The Rox improve to 1-2 and the Huskies fall to 1-4. St. Cloud will travel to Duluth on Saturday for a rematch. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 Granite City Sports.

- The Lynx got the job done in a close contest with the Atlanta Dream at Target Center Friday night. Minnesota won it 86-84 in regulation following some smart plays and timely free throws. Napheesa Collier led the way for Minnesota with 26 points and seven rebounds. Kayla McBride added 17 points and Layshia Clarendon finished with 14. The Lynx extend their win streak to two and improve to 2-4 overall while the Dream snap a four-game winning streak and fall to 4-3. The teams will face each other again in Minneapolis on Sunday with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m.

- The Twins crashed and burned in the opening inning against the Royals, failed to recover later on, and ultimately dropped the contest 14-5. Matt Shoemaker allowed six hits and eight runs before being pulled in the first inning. Shaun Anderson allowed four hits and four runs in a little over three innings, giving Kansas City a dominating 13-0 lead by the top of the third. Jorge Polanco led Minnesota with two runs including his sixth homer of the season. The Twins fall to 22-35 and the Royals improve to 29-26. They will play game three on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The baseball and softball post-seasons are underway in the MSHSL. Here's a look at Friday's scores:

Baseball:

Class AA - Section 6:

Albany 10, Cathedral 2

Pierz 2, Foley 0

Annandale 7, Royalton 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 6, Melrose 5

Softball:

Class AA - Section 5:

Maple Lake 8, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3

Class AA - Section 6:

Annandale 3, Albany 0

Pierz 8, Holdingford 7

Osakis 15, Holdingford 11

Albany 9, Sauk Centre 7