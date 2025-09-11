ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx get ready for what is hopefully going to be a long postseason run, a St. Cloud podcaster will be there covering all the action.

Mitchell Hansen has been covering the WNBA for 10 seasons, including this third season of his podcast "Hitting The Hardwood".

Hansen says the access to the team has been great.

It's unlike anything I've ever covered, because they realize you are doing your job, and they want to help you. I'm not saying other sports and leagues aren't that way, but it's not as common where they are an open book.

He says the culture of the team starts with head coach Cheryl Reeve.

A lot of people see the competitor side when the games are taking place during the season, but when it comes down to it, Cheryl is just a great person.

Despite losing a few games down the final stretch of the regular season, Hansen of St. Cloud says there's no need to panic.

This team has been in coast mode for the last two to three weeks, since wrapping up the #1 seed. They realize this if far beyond the regular season.

Hansen says coach Reeve has been sitting out some of the top players lately.

Minnesota has had like one star player sitting out for the last week or two because of rest and minute management.

The WNBA playoffs begin this Sunday. The Lynx are the #1 seed and have home court advantage throughout the postseason. They have a league best 33 win and 10 loss record.

The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series, the semifinals are the best of five, and for the first time, the finals will be a best-of-seven series.

The Lynx lost to the New York Liberty in five games in last year's WNBA finals.

Hansen will be on the News @ Noon Show on WJON every Thursday as long as the Minnesota Lynx are still alive in the postseason.