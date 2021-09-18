Twins Beat Toronto, Lynx Secure First-Round Bye

The Minnesota Twins found their way back to the win column in a strong performance against the Toronto Blue Jays, while the Lynx knocked off the Indiana Fever for the third straight time to lock up a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Twins beat the Blue Jays 7-3 to control the series 1-0. Brent Rooker and Jorge Polanco each tallied two RBIs for Minnesota. Michael Pineda threw two strikeout and allowed three hits and one run in the opening 5.2 innings. The Twins improve to 65-83 and Toronto falls to 82-65. The teams will take the field for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

The Lynx took the season series against the Fever 3-0 with the 92-73 win. Sylvia Fowles led the way for Minnesota with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Napheesa Collier added 17 points and seven rebounds. The Lynx improve to 21-10 and will conclude the regular season on the road against the Washington Mystics on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. If Minnesota wins the matchup they will secure the number three seed, but if they lose they will fall to number four behind the Seattle Storm.