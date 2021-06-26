Lynx, Rox, Twins Win – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Lynx won their second straight game at home versus Las Vegas, the St. Cloud Rox secured their tenth straight win and fifth consecutive sweep in a road contest against the Bismarck Larks, and the Twins squeaked out a close win to tie up the series 1-1 with Cleveland.

- The Lynx earned a much-needed 90-89 win over the no. 2 ranked Las Vegas Aces in overtime. Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 30 points and 14 rebounds. Napheesa Collier added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Layshia Clarendon netted 20 points. The Lynx improve to 7-7, good for third in the Western Conference and sixth overall. Minnesota will travel to Phoenix to face the Mercury on Wednesday night.

- The Rox edged out Bismarck 6-4. Six batters each earned a run for St. Cloud. Bryce Robison allowed six hits and two runs. The Rox improve to 18-6 and will travel to Willmar on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins topped the Indians 8-7 to take game two of the four-game series. Andrelton Simmons led Minnesota with three runs. Luis Arráez added two more. The Twins improve to 32-43 and the Indians fall to 41-32. The teams will play game three at Target Field on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.