Rox Clinch Playoff Spot With Win at Bismarck

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

The St. Cloud Rox blanked Bismarck 7-0 on the road last night to clinch the first half Great Plains West Division title.  Joseph Battaglia combined with 3 relievers to throw the complete game shutout. Battaglia threw the first 6 innings with 4 hits allowed and 4 strikeouts.

Trevor Austin had 3 hits and 3 RBIs, Brice Mathews had 3 hits and 2 runs scored and Ryan Jackson added 2 hits and 1 RBI for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 22-6 and will play at Bismarck again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.

 

