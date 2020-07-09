Rox Blank Moon Dogs 7-0

The Rox had 4 pitchers combine on a 3-hit shutout to lead the Rox past the Mankato Moon Dogs at Joe Faber Field Wednesday night. The game was scoreless until the 5th inning when the Rox scored 2 runs. St. Cloud added 2 runs in the 7th inning and 3 more in the 8th.

Luke Albright threw 3 innings with 1 hit allowed for St. Cloud, Will Anderson threw 2 innings with 3 strikeouts, Noah Myhre threw 2 innings with 2 hits allowed and Jack Kelly threw the last 2 innings with 2 strikeouts. Anderson earned the win in relief.

Luke Roakam and Nick Marinconz each had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and a solo home run, Jordan Barth had 2 hits and 2 RBIs and Jack Kelly was 2-5. The Rox improve to 3-3 and will play at Mankato at 6:35 tonight, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.