Rotary West Park Upgrades Are Underway

The City of St. Cloud has started work on upgrades at Rotary West Park south of TCF Bank on Goettens Way. The park is scheduled to get upgrades to the tennis and basketball courts, site improvements and furnishings. The worn out tennis court fencing has come down, some trees have been removed, the hockey warming house has been taken down and the park's wading pool has received a new coat of paint. New park lighting will also be providing at Rotary West Park. The park receives heavy use by the neighborhood and the upgrades should really improve a park that needed some TLC.

The money to pay for these park upgrades comes from the Costco land sale in 2018. When the city sold 18 acres of Heritage Park the city council set aside $1 million of the sale proceeds to be used for neighborhood park improvements. The low bid for this year's round of improvements which also includes improvements are Centennial Park came it at just over $592,000. The Rotary Club of St. Cloud has also provided a donation of $20,000 for the Rotary West Park.

In addition to tennis and basketball courts Rotary Park West also has a wading pool with restrooms, play equipment, a small baseball/softball field and an enclosed outdoor area for hockey in the winter months.