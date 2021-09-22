Rosemary “Rose” (Kimlinger) Weiser, 74, Sartell

November 21, 1946 - September 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Rosemary (Kimlinger) Weiser who died on September 18, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Rosemary was born on November 21, 1946 in St. Paul to Nicholas “Nick” and Genevieve “Jean” (Lucas) Kimlinger. She was the 3rd of 7 children. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and St. Paul Johnson High School, graduating in 1964. She graduated from St. Mary’s College of Nursing in Minneapolis in 1981 and had a 30-year career as a R.N., including 16 years at St. Cloud Hospital. She retired in 2011. In her retirement years she was a home nurse, church and nursing home volunteer. In all she did, she gave her whole heart.

Rose married Florian “Floyd” Weiser on December 20, 1985 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in St. Paul. She became a step-mother to his four sons. She loved fishing and time on the lake with Floyd. She was a wonderful wife who cared for Floyd throughout a long illness until his death in 2015.

Rose loved her family, playing cards, bingo, traveling, and her career as a nurse. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Just like her mom, she learned to make a bed with precise corners. She started off each day making her bed carefully and gave equally precise attention to all the tasks and challenges that life presented her.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Kenneth and Melvin Kimlinger; and her stepson, Raymond Weiser. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Roger) Weis of St. Cloud; brothers, Michael (Julie) Kimlinger of St. Paul, Bruce (Mary) Kimlinger of North St. Paul, and Richard (Teresa) Kimlinger of Rochester; her sister-in-law, Pamela Kimlinger of Lompoc, California; her stepsons, Larry, Thomas and David Weiser, all of St. Paul; 19 nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Theresa (Greg) Kremer and Jennifer (Ruben) Zayas, both of Sartell; many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

She was a strong woman who courageously overcame adversity. She was adventurous and she moved out to Mesa, Arizona in June of 2020.

Rose will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, generosity, attentiveness and supportive encouragement to her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a ready smile. She wanted nothing more than to know that her family and friends were well and happy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family of Rosemary Weiser.