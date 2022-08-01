Rosemary O’Keefe Ebnet, 99, Sauk Rapids

July 2, 1923 - July 30, 2022

attachment-Rosemary Ebnet loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Rosemary O’Keefe Ebnet, age 99 of Sauk Rapids who entered into eternal life on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church.

Rosemary was born on July 2, 1923 in Litchfield, Minnesota to Thomas and Hulda (Meyer) O’Keefe. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1941 and the College of St. Benedict in 1945. Rosemary married LCDR John Joseph “Jack” Ebnet on Nov. 6 1945 in St. Cloud. They lived in Coronado, CA, Annapolis, MD, and Key West, FL until Jack’s death in 1951, when she moved back to St. Cloud to raise her three young sons.

Rosemary taught at St. Paul’s Grade School and worked as an assistant to her brother, Dr. Thomas O’Keefe for many years. She enjoyed traveling (especially her trips to Rome, Ireland, Alaska, and Hawaii), knitting, playing bridge, reading (usually starting with the end of the book to see if it was any good and worth reading) and volunteering as a driver for the Sisters of Poor Clare and also in the parish office at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Rosemary also enjoyed her walking group, birthday group, and high school classmates’ luncheons. Rosemary loved her family most of all and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was able to live in her own home up to the age of 98 when she became ill and spent the last months as a resident at Country Manor Nursing Home.

Rosemary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, St. Monica’s Altar Society, the Eagles Auxiliary #622, and the Waite Park Legion Post #428 Auxiliary.

Survived by her sons, John (Sue) of Sartell, Mike (Sally) of Edina, and Dave of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Weihs, Kate (Andy) Anderson, Molly (Lael) Zwiefel, Tom (Erin) Ebnet, and Jack Ebnet; great-grandchildren, Grace and Elise Anderson, Mya, Ben, Jake, and Liam Zwiefel, and Anna and Aubrie Ebnet; many nieces and nephews; and good friend, Joyce Hylla.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Ebnet; sister and brothers, Lilas Matheny, Dr. James O’Keefe, Dr. Thomas O’Keefe, Frank O’ Keefe, and Louis O’Keefe; sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Hartman, Bernice Sauer, and Donna Stroeing.

We would like to thank the staff of Country Manor for the care they gave her, and also her granddaughter Amy for the countless hours she spent taking care of her.

Memorials are preferred.