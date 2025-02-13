Rosemarie J. Ethen, 91, Sauk Rapids

August 10, 1933 - February 10, 2025



Family will be having private services for Rosemarie Ethen, age 91, who passed away Monday, February 10, 2025 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids with her daughter, Diane at her bedside. Burial will take place at a later date at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Rosemarie was born August 10, 1933 in St. Cloud to Rudolph and Marion (Knoll) Gasser. She married Donald Ethen on April 10, 1955 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rosemarie was the Associate Head Nurse of Labor and Delivery at the St. Cloud Hospital. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital for 40 years. Rosemarie was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed Bingo, ceramics, reading, and watching TV.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Daniel Ethen of Glenwood, Dennis (Shari) Ethen of St. Cloud, Michelle “Mickey” (Kevin) Dols of St. Cloud, and Diane Ethen of Sauk Rapids; sister, Marlene Tschida of St. Augusta; sister-in-law, Doreen Gasser of Texas; grandchildren, David, Jason, Amber, Jeremy, and Andrew; and nine great grandchildren. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 1973; brother, Ronald Gasser; and brother-in-law, Vernon Tschida.

A special thank you to Theo, Lori, Sharon, and Doug of Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, CentraCare Hospice, and Dr. Steven Danielson for their loving care and support.