Rosella M. Svejkovsky, 95, St. Cloud

December 4, 1923 - April 27, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rosella M. Svejkovsky, 95, of St. Cloud will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center Chapel in St. Cloud. Rosella passed away peacefully while sleeping on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Center. Burial will take place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday at St. Benedict’s Center Chapel. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Rosella was born on December 4, 1923 in Austin, Minnesota to Louis and Elizabeth

(Schoeben) Swehla. She married Adolph “A.J.” Svejkovsky on January 22, 1944 in Wauwatosa, WI. They lived in Austin, MN until 1972 when they moved to Edina and in 1996 moved to Paynesville. Rosella has been a resident of St. Benedict’s Center since 2005. She was a past member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Carla (Arthur) Debernarde of Fallbrook, CA, Gayle (Robert) Sedey of Maple Plain, Jan (Todd) Johnson of Waconia, Mark (Jackie) of Paynesville, Alan of Clearwater and Lisa (Jon) Schaeffer of Lexington, KY; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. in 2007; son, Gary in 2015; and siblings, Irene Noterman, Lois Beckel, and Ronald Swehla.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Benedict’s Center for their many years of loving care and special attention, as well as the more recent care by St. Croix Hospice.