December 6, 1945 – September 2, 2025

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN for RoseAnn Angela Bauer, age 79. She died on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud Care Center. The Reverend Brady Keller will be the celebrant. Burial of the urn will be private at the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park.

RoseAnn Bauer, lovingly known as Annie to her friends and family, was born on December 6, 1945, in St. Cloud, MN, to Leona and Leonard Dingman.

She grew up on a farm, where she learned the value of hard work and caring for others. On May 22, 1971, she married Duane Bauer at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. Together they built a home full of warmth, kindness, and the comforting sounds of children’s laughter.

Annie worked at Fingerhut early in her career, but after her first child was born, she followed her true passion, caring for kids. She opened her heart and home as a daycare provider and spent 40 years helping raise not only her own children and grandchildren, but also the many little ones she cared for.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and loved simple pleasures: puzzles, cards, bingo, dice games, and time with her family. Though she liked her peace and quiet, Annie never turned down a good game—or a snuggle with a grandchild.

She will be remembered for her big heart, her steady presence, and her ability to make everyone feel cared for, whether you were family or one of the many children lucky enough to be in her care.

Annie is survived by; her children, Scott (Cavell Rodrigues) Bauer of Prior Lake, Sherri (Scott Brickweg) Bauer of St. Cloud, Joy (Sython) Louangsyharaj of Richmond, Julie (Nathaniel J.) Gray of St. Cloud; her grandchildren, Jack and Emily Bauer; Kayla, Monica, Puthanie, and Jonh Sithamat;, Logan, Blake, and Oakly Louangsyharaj, and Nathaniel L. and Aaron Gray; her great-grandchildren, Ava, Alexander, Santos, Niko, and Alec; her sister and brother, Jane (Craig) Treat and Marlin (Rita) Dingman.

She was preceded in death by; her parents; her husband Duane; her beloved son Aaron; her brothers, Allen and Duane; and her sister MaryLou.

Though Annie preferred the quiet corners of life, she left behind a legacy loud with love.