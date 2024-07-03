Rose M. Mettenburg, 97, St. Cloud

April 13, 1927 - July 1, 2024

attachment-Rose Mettenburg loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM Friday July 5, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rose Mettenburg, 97 who passed away on July 1, 2024 at Woodcrest of Country Manor, St. Joseph, MN. Friends and relatives may call 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Fr. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rose Marie (Sauer) Mettenburg was born on April 13, 1927 in Roscoe, Minnesota; the daughter of Conrad and Mary (Honich) Sauer. She graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud and went on to work for Northern States Power (Excel Energy) as a clerk for 35 years. On May 18, 1968, Rose was united in marriage with Arnold Mettenburg at St. Agnes Church in Roscoe. Arnold passed away on May 28, 1988. On April 13, 1996, Rose was united in marriage with Francis Xavier Weidner at St. Anthony Church in St. Cloud. Francis passed away on April 17, 2017. Rose was a member of Church of St. Anthony, The Eagle’s Auxiliar, Christian Women and Legion of Mary. She enjoyed playing bridge and cribbage, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by step children, Carol Weidner of Coon Rapids, David Weidner (wife: Kathy) of Oak Grove, James Weidner (wife: Susan) of Elk River, Mary Sawvell of Chandler, Arizona and Judith Weidner of St. Cloud; 13 step grandchildren; 20 great step grandchildren; siblings Geraldine Schwab of St. Cloud, Thomas Sauer (wife: Jackie) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Daniel Sauer (wife: Jean) of Pierz, sister-in-law, Rose Sauer of Kimball and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Arnold; second husband Francis; brothers John, Richard, James, and Conrad; sisters, Margie, Mildred, Ruth and Clara.

Memorials preferred to the donor’s choice.

Special thank you to the staffs at Woodcrest of Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for their special care given to Rose.