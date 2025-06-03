Rosalyn “Ros” R. Fritz, 83, Sartell

March 26, 1942 - May 31, 2025

attachment-Rosalyn Fritz loading...

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 26 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Rosalyn “Ros” R. Fritz, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, May 31, 2025. James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Thursday and burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans’ Cemetery near Little Falls.

Rosalyn Rae Fritz was born on March 26, 1942, in Alexandria to Allan and Eleanor (Hanson) Rogers. She graduated from Alexandria High School and spent a year at the University of Minnesota School of Business. She married Gerald “Jerry” Fritz on October 21, 1961, in Nelson. The couple moved to Royalton in 1965 before moving to Sartell in 1969. Ros was a hard worker. She worked in the Sartell school district in the business office for 30 years before retiring in 2000. Ros was also a caregiver to her husband for many years. She was a very caring person, especially for her family. She loved animals, especially her Yorkies, Trixie and Abby, and had a passion for baking and cooking. Most of all, Ros loved spending time with her granddaughter, Kate, and will be remembered as the best mom and grandma ever!

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy (Leroy) Kraemer of Kimball; granddaughter, Kate Kraemer and fiancé Hunter Hickman; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Larry) Asche of Bloomington, Eileen Fritz of Waconia and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry on January 23, 2022; brothers, David and Greg Rogers; sister, Karen Weaver; sister-in-law, Marlene (Bob) Torney and brother-in-law, Ron Fritz.

Memorials are preferred to Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell or the Tri-County Humane Society.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Heather Hickman for her wonderful care provided to Rosalyn for the past one and a half years.