Rosalie A. “Rosie” Fuchs, 86, Paynesville

April 3, 1938 - February 2, 2025

attachment-Rosalie Fuchs loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, for Rosalie A. “Rosie” Fuchs, age 86, of Paynesville, who passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior-to services on Thursday at the church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Rosalie Alice, the daughter of Leo and Eva (Thielbar) Koger, was born on April 3, 1938, in Dundas, Minnesota. She attended Northfield High School and graduated with the class of 1956.

On May 10, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ralph John Fuchs at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Minneapolis. After their marriage they moved to their farm near Roscoe. They lived and farmed there for 35 years. In 1993, they moved into Paynesville, and this has been their home since that time. Rosie worked in accounting for several years before retiring.

She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and Christian Women, and the Paynesville Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing Scrabble, putting puzzles together, playing cards, reading, cooking, and baking. Most of all, she loved spending time visiting with family and friends.

Rosie is survived by her daughter, Diane (James) Buckentine of Avon; son, John (Tanyele) Fuchs of St. Cloud; son-in-law, Steve Hoppe of Hackensack; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Darlene Poch, Bob (Lynn) Koger, Tom (Sandy) Koger, Jean Klink; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph in 2020, daughter, Nancy Hoppe in 2025; son, Mike in 1993; sisters, Delores, and Loretta.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Koronis Place and Paynesville Care Center for all the support given to Rosie and her family.