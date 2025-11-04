December 6, 1935 - October 29, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 14th, 2025, at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell. Formerly from Bird Island, MN, Ronald R. Willey, age 89, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, at home with family by his side. Rev. Jeff Sackett and Father George Schmitt will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church in Sartell. Wake will be at noon on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, at St. Mary’s Church in Bird Island, followed by burial at 1:00 PM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bird Island.

Ron was born on December 6th, 1935, to Walter and Veronica (Amberg) Willey. He grew up on a farm near Bird Island. Following high school, he joined the Navy and was stationed at Pensacola, FL, where he met his wife, Maxine Simpson. They returned to MN, where they lived and farmed. They where blessed with five children. Ron and Maxine were married for 49 years until her passing in 2006. In 2009, Ron married Lynne O’Neill, and they spent the next 16 years together traveling and wintering in Arizona.

Ron was a man of many talents and interests. He was a lifelong golfer, enjoyed fishing, playing cards, wood carving, reading, and traveling. Ron’s happy place was on the golf course. He was a devout Christian with a kind and gentle soul. Ron lived his life by the verse, Matthew 22:37-40: God first, then neighbor, then self. He was a member of St. Mary’s church and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne of Sartell, his children; Katherine (Chris) Land of Venice, FL, Michael Willey of San Diego, CA, Janet (Craig) of Bull Valley, IL, Susan (Dan) Whitt of San Diego, CA, and Richard (Elizabeth) Willey of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Bradley, Taylor, Cole and Audrey; and great grandson, John. Lynne’s children; Bethany, Heather, Jeffery; and grandchildren, JAC, Tor, Elin and Nico.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Audrey Maxine; and brother, LeRoy (Patricia) Willey.