Ronald W. Tasto, 78, St. Cloud

July 12, 1943 - August 7, 2021

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Ronald W. Tasto, age 78 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ron was born July 12, 1943 in Big Lake, Minnesota to Vincent and Helen (Shave) Tasto.

Ron is survived by his brothers, Jerry of Sauk Rapids and Thomas of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents.