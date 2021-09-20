Ronald T. Poepping, 79, Cold Spring

October 1, 1941 - September 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Ronald T. Poepping age 79, who died Saturday at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ron was born on October 1, 1941, in Melrose, MN to Gerhard and Zitta (Thull) Poepping. He married Bernice Weber on May 30, 1970, in St. Anne Catholic Church, Kimball, MN. Ron worked for over 30 years at the Cold Spring Granite Company and then for Schwieters Chevrolet of Cold Spring. He enjoyed bingo, cards, hunting, driving around and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Ron was an usher and member of St. Boniface Parish, American Legion, Richmond Rod and Gun and St. Cloud Eagles.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice; children, Gregory, Kimberly (Eric) Suchy; grandchildren, Carson, Brady, Kiera and Brooklyn Suchy; siblings, Wilbert (Donna) Poepping, Carol (Dennis) Deters, Alice (Tom) Illies.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Eugene, Alverne, Marilyn Wolbeck, Gilbert, and Rosie Klaphake.