Ronald “Ronnie” Boser, 83, Pierz

April 10, 1941 - February 13, 2025

attachment-Ronald Boser loading...

Ronald "Ronnie" Boser, 83 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Thursday, February 13 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett and Father Kenneth Popp. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A Rosary will be said at 11:00 A.M. at the church with the Pierz Knights of Columbus. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The Pierz American Legion will conduct the military honors.

Ronald H. Boser was born on April 10, 1941 to the late Edmund and Johanna (Gerwing) Boser in Morrison County, Minnesota. He grew up and attended elementary school in Lastrup. He then attended Pierz Memorial High School. Ronnie served his Country in the United States Army from December 3, 1958 until his honorable discharge on March 2, 1962. He earned his GED while serving in the military. Ron worked on the Iron Ore Boats in Duluth for a short time after returning home. He returned home and attended Anoka Ramsey Technical College, where he received his Electronics degree. Ronnie was united in marriage to Evelyn "Evie" Boser on November 9, 1963 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. The couple made their home in Pierz all of their married life. He owned and operated Boser's Shell Service Station in Pierz. He also worked at Federal Cartridge and as a Law Enforcement officer in Pierz, Corrections Officer at the Morrison County Jail for 20 years. Ronnie also worked at the Pierz Post Office for 17 years. He enjoyed motorcycling, traveling, fixing and tinkering, dabbling as an entrepreneur, coffee at Red's and spending time with his cat "Sailor". He missed his wife, Evie tremendously! Ronnie was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the Pierz American Legion and the Pierz Knights of Columbus.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lisa (Charles) Cheney of St. Stephen, Mary (Bill) Venske of Randall, Amy (Rob) Kasella of Pierz, Lori (Dustin) Robinson of Pierz ; grandchildren, Michelle Swedziak, Sarah Cheney, Michael Cheney, Adam Boser, Luke Venske, Isaac Venske, Jacob Kasella, Megan Bridges, Katelyn Kasella, Krista Kasella, Jason Kasella, Matthew Kasella, Amanda Segler, Erin Robinson, Mitchell Robinson, Payton Robinson and Apryl Robinson; great-grandchildren, Lexi Palmersheim, Leah Palmersheim, Allie Palmersheim, Jackson Swedziak, Alexandra Boser, Claire Boser, Amelia Bridges, Elsie Bridges, Isla Bridges, Nolan Segler, Braxton Segler, Leo Segler and Oliver Robinson; sisters, Neddie Leidenfrost of Pierz, Judy (Harry) Bednarek of Champlin and Arlene Andrea of Coon Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evie Boser; brother, Daniel Boser and a grandson, Nathan Winscher.