Ronald ‘Ron’ Purinton, 83, St. Cloud

April 28, 1937 – March 12, 2021

A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Ronald ‘Ron’ Purinton, age 83 of St. Cloud, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 19 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. There will be a visitation held for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home from 10-11 AM. Ron passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12 at the St. Benedict’s Care Center in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Ron was born on April 28, 1937 in Brainerd, the son of Harvey and Ruth (Ewing) Purinton; he graduated from Brainerd High School and went on to attend North Dakota State University. Ron was enlisted as a member of the United States Navy in 1958 where he served as a meteorologist before his honorable discharge in 1960.

On October 19, 1968, he was united in marriage to Donna Smart in Brainerd and their union became blessed with two daughters.

Ron will always be remembered by his wife of 52 years, Donna Purinton; children, Becky (Kevin) Knepratch of St. Cloud, their fur babies Bo, Maggie, & Baxter, and Stacey (Scott) Robertson of Sartell; grandchildren, Brandon (Britany) Robertson, Justin (Sarah Schmitz) Robertson; great-granddaughter, Raelynn Robertson; his loving lemon beagle, Flash; as well as his other extended family and close friends.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ruth Purinton.