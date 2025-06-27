January 24, 1939 - June 26, 2025

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Ronald McCarney, age 86, who passed away Thursday, June 26, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Corie Thul will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Eden Valley at a later date. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the funeral home.

Ronald was born January 24, 1939 in Minneapolis to Leo and Josephine (Arnold) McCarney. He married Deanna Mies on September 5, 1959 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. Ronald grew up in Manannah and moved to the Eden Valley/Richmond area in 1966. He worked for Waymouth Farms in the Twin Cities as a laborer/foreman and drove a van for the school district for 20 years. He was a troop leader for Boy Scouts. Ronald liked watching NASCAR, stock car and dirt track racing. He enjoyed playing bingo, cribbage, and playing cards. He liked to go fishing, camping, car auctions, watching westerns, reading and was a history buff. Ronald loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren, supporting them in their activities.

Ronald is survived by his children, Keith (Michelle) of Lake Nebagamon, WI, Craig (Sally) of Princeton, Kris (Rev. Clyde) Thrower of Little Canada, Chad (Cindy) of Richmond; grandchildren, Kevon, Deanna, Patrick, Nadia, Curtis, John, Cory, Elizabeth, David and Caylie; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Christopher, Ellaree, Pierce, Kieran, Finn and William; brothers, Mike (Sharon) of Richmond and Rodney (Thip) of Thailand.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deanna on December 30, 2019; great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn; sisters, Colleen Schultz and Donna McCarney.