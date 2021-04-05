Ronald J. Och, 84, St. Cloud

June 20, 1936 - April 4, 2021

A Gather of Family and Friends Celebrating the Life of Ronald J. Och, age 84 of St. Cloud will be Monday, April 12, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Ron passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Center. Interment will take place with military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Ron was born June 20, 1936 in Brooten, Minnesota to Frank and Alvina (Heirich) Och. He served his country in the United States Army. Ron married Alice F. Koenig on June 30, 1959 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was employed as a Truck Driver by Anderson Trucking Service, Fingerhut and Gannon Elevator. After retirement Ron and Alice owned and operated Rest-A-While Resort on Lake Louisa near Kimball. Ron was a life member of the Waite Park American Legion Post #428 and a member of the East Side Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4847.

Ron enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, trips to the casino and spending time with friends and family.

Ron is survived by his children, Richard (Susan) of Lake Leelanau, Michigan, Brenda (Bill) Adolph of Kimball, Nancy Och of St. Cloud, Jean Och of Annandale and Kevin Och of Brainerd; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Roman of Swanville, Allan of Lake Wales, Florida and Eddie of St. Cloud; and sister, Kathy Whiteis of Maple Grove.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice on November 13, 2015; and sister, Betty.